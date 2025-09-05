Brewski (BREWSKI) Price Information (USD)

Brewski (BREWSKI) real-time price is $0.00145485. Over the past 24 hours, BREWSKI traded between a low of $ 0.00149048 and a high of $ 0.00277218, showing active market volatility. BREWSKI's all-time high price is $ 0.00277218, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00149048.

In terms of short-term performance, BREWSKI has changed by -5.44% over the past hour, -34.24% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Brewski (BREWSKI) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Brewski is $ 1.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BREWSKI is 999.77M, with a total supply of 999770834.379146. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.58M.