What is BRIAH (BRIAH)

Briah Meme Coin is a bold, community-driven project tokenizing Briah, the spirited dog of adventure capitalist Briah Rackham Rishel, a PulseChain champion. Launched on PUMP.tires, PulseChain’s answer to Pump.fun, this zero-tax token with a burnt liquidity pool ensures fairness and trust. With a 1 billion token supply, Briah Meme Coin embraces an army theme, depicting Briah as a fearless, camo-clad pup leading the charge to become the #1 dog-themed coin on PulseChain’s fast, low-cost blockchain. The project reflects Rishel’s daring crypto vision and the community’s adoration for Briah, whose loyal, tenacious spirit makes it the perfect mascot. Fans rally behind Briah’s mission, fueled by memes and community hype on X, aiming to dominate the 2025 meme coin scene with grit, unity, and puppy power!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BRIAH (BRIAH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BRIAH (BRIAH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRIAH token's extensive tokenomics now!