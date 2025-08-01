What is Brian (BRIAN)

Who is Brian? Brian is a meme coin on the Base chain, a mutated combination of the Hulk meets Brett. What will the token be used for? The Brian token will be used for vesting and reward opportunities for the community. It is a community driven project. What is the supply of Brian? The total supply of Brian is 1 billion Where can I buy Brian? Brian is currently available on Uniswap but other exchanges are expected to be added in the future.

