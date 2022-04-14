BribeAI (BRAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BribeAI (BRAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BribeAI (BRAI) Information BribeAI Bot enhances sniping skills. With our bot you can check and analyze the best bribes used on past launches. Capable to find the best snipers. Our bot helps you become a better sniper. Use our bot to get an idea on the best bribe to be used on next launches based on several factors like token hype, similarities, community etc. Stop over/under-bribing with BribeAI Bot. Official Website: https://bribeai.com Whitepaper: https://docs.bribeai.com Buy BRAI Now!

BribeAI (BRAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BribeAI (BRAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.10K $ 17.10K $ 17.10K All-Time High: $ 0.368373 $ 0.368373 $ 0.368373 All-Time Low: $ 0.00101469 $ 0.00101469 $ 0.00101469 Current Price: $ 0.00170982 $ 0.00170982 $ 0.00170982 Learn more about BribeAI (BRAI) price

BribeAI (BRAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BribeAI (BRAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRAI's tokenomics, explore BRAI token's live price!

