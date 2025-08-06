Brick Block Price (BRICK)
Brick Block (BRICK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRICK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BRICK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRICK price information.
During today, the price change of Brick Block to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brick Block to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brick Block to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brick Block to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+30.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+24.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Brick Block: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-8.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Real estate investment powered by blockchain for fractionalownership and passive income. BrickBlock empowers the digitization of real estate value and revenue streams. By leveraging blockchain technology, we transform traditional property ownership into tradable tokens (NFTs) or fungible investment tokens. This unlocks new possibilities: fractional ownership allows investment in high-value properties with lower capital, while revenue streams like rent or resale profits can be automatically distributed to token holders, creating a transparent and efficient system for both investors and property owners.
