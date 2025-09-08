brickcoin (BRICK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00036074 24H High $ 0.00115065 All Time High $ 0.00115065 Lowest Price $ 0.00036074 Price Change (1H) -11.60% Price Change (1D) -24.83% Price Change (7D) --

brickcoin (BRICK) real-time price is $0.0004824. Over the past 24 hours, BRICK traded between a low of $ 0.00036074 and a high of $ 0.00115065, showing active market volatility. BRICK's all-time high price is $ 0.00115065, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00036074.

In terms of short-term performance, BRICK has changed by -11.60% over the past hour, -24.83% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

brickcoin (BRICK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 461.04K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 461.04K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of brickcoin is $ 461.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRICK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 461.04K.