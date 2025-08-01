Bridge Mutual Price (BMI)
Bridge Mutual (BMI) is currently trading at 0.00329993 USD with a market cap of $ 213.50K USD. BMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Bridge Mutual to USD was $ +0.00131131.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bridge Mutual to USD was $ +0.0017323569.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bridge Mutual to USD was $ -0.0005150309.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bridge Mutual to USD was $ -0.000213706252671306.
Discover the latest price analysis of Bridge Mutual: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.00%
+65.94%
-0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, and get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem.
|1 BMI to VND
₫86.83765795
|1 BMI to AUD
A$0.0051148915
|1 BMI to GBP
￡0.0024749475
|1 BMI to EUR
€0.0028709391
|1 BMI to USD
$0.00329993
|1 BMI to MYR
RM0.0140907011
|1 BMI to TRY
₺0.1342081531
|1 BMI to JPY
¥0.4949895
|1 BMI to ARS
ARS$4.5266459782
|1 BMI to RUB
₽0.2646213867
|1 BMI to INR
₹0.2885788785
|1 BMI to IDR
Rp54.0972044592
|1 BMI to KRW
₩4.6412195478
|1 BMI to PHP
₱0.1922539218
|1 BMI to EGP
￡E.0.1604425966
|1 BMI to BRL
R$0.018479608
|1 BMI to CAD
C$0.0045539034
|1 BMI to BDT
৳0.4031854474
|1 BMI to NGN
₦5.0534798027
|1 BMI to UAH
₴0.1375740817
|1 BMI to VES
Bs0.40589139
|1 BMI to CLP
$3.21083189
|1 BMI to PKR
Rs0.9355961536
|1 BMI to KZT
₸1.7944029361
|1 BMI to THB
฿0.1083697012
|1 BMI to TWD
NT$0.0988329035
|1 BMI to AED
د.إ0.0121107431
|1 BMI to CHF
Fr0.0026729433
|1 BMI to HKD
HK$0.0258714512
|1 BMI to MAD
.د.م0.0300953616
|1 BMI to MXN
$0.0625336735
|1 BMI to PLN
zł0.0123747375
|1 BMI to RON
лв0.0146516892
|1 BMI to SEK
kr0.0323723133
|1 BMI to BGN
лв0.0056428803
|1 BMI to HUF
Ft1.1562294734
|1 BMI to CZK
Kč0.0710144936
|1 BMI to KWD
د.ك0.00100977858
|1 BMI to ILS
₪0.0112527613