Bridge Mutual (BMI) Information Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, and get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. Official Website: https://bridgemutual.io Buy BMI Now!

Market Cap: $ 110.75K
Total Supply: $ 160.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 64.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 273.89K
All-Time High: $ 5.46
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00171175

Bridge Mutual (BMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bridge Mutual (BMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BMI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BMI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BMI's tokenomics, explore BMI token's live price!

