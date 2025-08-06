More About SANDR

SANDR Price Info

SANDR Official Website

SANDR Tokenomics

SANDR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bridged Andromeda Logo

Bridged Andromeda Price (SANDR)

Unlisted

Bridged Andromeda (SANDR) Live Price Chart

$0.00274306
$0.00274306$0.00274306
-2.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Bridged Andromeda (SANDR) Today

Bridged Andromeda (SANDR) is currently trading at 0.00274306 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SANDR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bridged Andromeda Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.14%
Bridged Andromeda 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SANDR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SANDR price information.

Bridged Andromeda (SANDR) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Bridged Andromeda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bridged Andromeda to USD was $ -0.0006540181.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bridged Andromeda to USD was $ -0.0012558798.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bridged Andromeda to USD was $ -0.006498595179658836.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.14%
30 Days$ -0.0006540181-23.84%
60 Days$ -0.0012558798-45.78%
90 Days$ -0.006498595179658836-70.31%

Bridged Andromeda (SANDR) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Bridged Andromeda: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00270269
$ 0.00270269$ 0.00270269

$ 0.00280316
$ 0.00280316$ 0.00280316

$ 1.3
$ 1.3$ 1.3

+0.04%

-2.14%

-17.94%

Bridged Andromeda (SANDR) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Bridged Andromeda (SANDR)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bridged Andromeda (SANDR) Resource

Official Website

Bridged Andromeda (SANDR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bridged Andromeda (SANDR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SANDR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bridged Andromeda (SANDR)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SANDR to Local Currencies

1 SANDR to VND
72.1836239
1 SANDR to AUD
A$0.0042243124
1 SANDR to GBP
0.002057295
1 SANDR to EUR
0.002331601
1 SANDR to USD
$0.00274306
1 SANDR to MYR
RM0.0115757132
1 SANDR to TRY
0.1115328196
1 SANDR to JPY
¥0.40322982
1 SANDR to ARS
ARS$3.6622868366
1 SANDR to RUB
0.2200482732
1 SANDR to INR
0.2408132374
1 SANDR to IDR
Rp44.9681895264
1 SANDR to KRW
3.8045144976
1 SANDR to PHP
0.1571499074
1 SANDR to EGP
￡E.0.1329835488
1 SANDR to BRL
R$0.0150045382
1 SANDR to CAD
C$0.0037579922
1 SANDR to BDT
0.3338029714
1 SANDR to NGN
4.194275893
1 SANDR to UAH
0.114111296
1 SANDR to VES
Bs0.34562556
1 SANDR to CLP
$2.6607682
1 SANDR to PKR
Rs0.7788095952
1 SANDR to KZT
1.4739558604
1 SANDR to THB
฿0.0887105604
1 SANDR to TWD
NT$0.0820723552
1 SANDR to AED
د.إ0.0100670302
1 SANDR to CHF
Fr0.002194448
1 SANDR to HKD
HK$0.0215055904
1 SANDR to MAD
.د.م0.0248795542
1 SANDR to MXN
$0.0510483466
1 SANDR to PLN
0.0100670302
1 SANDR to RON
лв0.0119597416
1 SANDR to SEK
kr0.0264156678
1 SANDR to BGN
лв0.0046083408
1 SANDR to HUF
Ft0.9387574238
1 SANDR to CZK
0.0579334272
1 SANDR to KWD
د.ك0.0008366333
1 SANDR to ILS
0.0094086958