More About FRAX

FRAX Price Info

FRAX Tokenomics

FRAX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bridged FRAX Logo

Bridged FRAX Price (FRAX)

Unlisted

Bridged FRAX (FRAX) Live Price Chart

$0.998972
$0.998972$0.998972
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Bridged FRAX (FRAX) Today

Bridged FRAX (FRAX) is currently trading at 0.998972 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FRAX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bridged FRAX Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Bridged FRAX 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FRAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FRAX price information.

Bridged FRAX (FRAX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Bridged FRAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bridged FRAX to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bridged FRAX to USD was $ +0.0008997740.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bridged FRAX to USD was $ -0.0000001651161332.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ +0.0008997740+0.09%
90 Days$ -0.0000001651161332-0.00%

Bridged FRAX (FRAX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Bridged FRAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.078
$ 1.078$ 1.078

--

--

0.00%

Bridged FRAX (FRAX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Bridged FRAX (FRAX)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bridged FRAX (FRAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bridged FRAX (FRAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FRAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bridged FRAX (FRAX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FRAX to Local Currencies

1 FRAX to VND
26,287.94818
1 FRAX to AUD
A$1.53841688
1 FRAX to GBP
0.749229
1 FRAX to EUR
0.8491262
1 FRAX to USD
$0.998972
1 FRAX to MYR
RM4.21566184
1 FRAX to TRY
40.61820152
1 FRAX to JPY
¥146.848884
1 FRAX to ARS
ARS$1,333.73750692
1 FRAX to RUB
80.13753384
1 FRAX to INR
87.69975188
1 FRAX to IDR
Rp16,376.58754368
1 FRAX to KRW
1,385.53420512
1 FRAX to PHP
57.23110588
1 FRAX to EGP
￡E.48.43016256
1 FRAX to BRL
R$5.46437684
1 FRAX to CAD
C$1.36859164
1 FRAX to BDT
121.56490268
1 FRAX to NGN
1,527.4781366
1 FRAX to UAH
41.5572352
1 FRAX to VES
Bs125.870472
1 FRAX to CLP
$969.00284
1 FRAX to PKR
Rs283.62813024
1 FRAX to KZT
536.78761448
1 FRAX to THB
฿32.3167442
1 FRAX to TWD
NT$29.88924224
1 FRAX to AED
د.إ3.66622724
1 FRAX to CHF
Fr0.7991776
1 FRAX to HKD
HK$7.83194048
1 FRAX to MAD
.د.م9.06067604
1 FRAX to MXN
$18.59086892
1 FRAX to PLN
3.66622724
1 FRAX to RON
лв4.35551792
1 FRAX to SEK
kr9.62010036
1 FRAX to BGN
лв1.67827296
1 FRAX to HUF
Ft341.87818756
1 FRAX to CZK
21.09828864
1 FRAX to KWD
د.ك0.30468646
1 FRAX to ILS
3.42647396