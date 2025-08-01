What is Bright Union (BRIGHT)

Bright Union is a crypto coverage (“insurance”) aggregation platform that allows user to easily protect their capital from hacks, smart contract fails, and rug pulls. Bright Union as aggregator facilitates three key actions: 1. Compare, buy and manage crypto coverages on different platforms from a single interface 2. Provide coverage by staking stable coins or matured currencies on different platforms from a single interface. 3. Stake at Bright Union and become part of the DAO (the Union). Bright Union does not stop at being an Aggregator, we are also an DeFi coverage accelerator. “We make risk markets work” through our innovative Bright Treasury . In short: the Bright Treasury will take positions in the crypto risk markets, and will provide superior investment opportunities for crypto users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bright Union (BRIGHT) Resource Official Website

Bright Union (BRIGHT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bright Union (BRIGHT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRIGHT token's extensive tokenomics now!