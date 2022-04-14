BrightID (BRIGHT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BrightID (BRIGHT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BrightID (BRIGHT) Information A DAO powered by 1Hive Gardens and Aragon technologies is the best structure to achieve this. $BRIGHT is the token that makes BrightDAO work. A fairdrop and ongoing fair distribution mechanisms (think BrightID-enabled faucets) are the best ways to allocate $BRIGHT. (A “fairdrop” simply means some or all rewards are given per person instead of per address.) Official Website: https://www.brightid.org/ Buy BRIGHT Now!

BrightID (BRIGHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 25.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 152.76K
All-Time High: $ 1.9
All-Time Low: $ 0.00384786
Current Price: $ 0.00611139

BrightID (BRIGHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BrightID (BRIGHT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRIGHT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRIGHT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRIGHT's tokenomics, explore BRIGHT token's live price!

