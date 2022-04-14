BRIHLO (BRIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BRIHLO (BRIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BRIHLO (BRIL) Information Empower Noble Causes with BRIL Token -Passionate community for transparent donations and secure transactions.Token-Support global causes securely with blockchain technology and transparent transactions.Community-Experience the stability of a Gold Guarantee equivalent to 1 USD for each token.BRIHLO Token is revolutionizing traditional methods through blockchain technology, enabling secure and transparent donations globally. Technology Get rewards for actively participating in donations and driving positive change worldwide. Official Website: https://brihlo.com Whitepaper: https://brihlo.com/whitepaper

BRIHLO (BRIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BRIHLO (BRIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 522.96B All-Time High: $ 55.01 All-Time Low: $ 0.422055 Current Price: $ 5.23

BRIHLO (BRIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BRIHLO (BRIL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRIL's tokenomics, explore BRIL token's live price!

BRIL Price Prediction Want to know where BRIL might be heading? Our BRIL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

