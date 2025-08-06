What is Brilliant Crypto Token (BRIL)

The “Brilliant Crypto Token (BRIL)” is a utility token that can be used within the blockchain game “Brilliantcrypto”. The “Brilliantcrypto” allows users to purchase pickaxes (NFT) for gameplay, gems (NFT) that can be traded in-game, and other uses such as pickaxe recovery and leveling up. BRIL can also be earned by mining in gameplay. In recent years, Play to Earn games have begun to attract attention as a model for earning money while playing, but there are concerns that the system is unsustainable because it is easy for the first player to profit. Brilliantcrypto” aims to solve the sustainability issues of Play to Earn games by introducing a new model called ‘Proof of Gaming’ inspired by Bitcoin.

Brilliant Crypto Token (BRIL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Brilliant Crypto Token (BRIL) Tokenomics

