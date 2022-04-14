Brint (BRINT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Brint (BRINT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Brint (BRINT) Information Easily run quick backtesting scripts on every single pump fun token to devise your optimal strategy. This is a project that wants to open up automated trading to everyone, not just restrict it to the rich and powerful like in traditional markets. Key Features: Write strategies in JavaScript

Access to built-in technical indicators

Create custom indicators

Compute results with analysis and metrics Official Website: https://brint.app Buy BRINT Now!

Brint (BRINT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Brint (BRINT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.70K $ 4.70K $ 4.70K Total Supply: $ 998.43M $ 998.43M $ 998.43M Circulating Supply: $ 998.43M $ 998.43M $ 998.43M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.70K $ 4.70K $ 4.70K All-Time High: $ 0.00044935 $ 0.00044935 $ 0.00044935 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000277 $ 0.00000277 $ 0.00000277 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Brint (BRINT) price

Brint (BRINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Brint (BRINT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRINT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRINT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRINT's tokenomics, explore BRINT token's live price!

