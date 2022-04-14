Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC) Information BROC is a meme token that leverages the popularity of Broccoli the Gangsta Meme that's already famous on Social Media. Built on the Solana blockchain, BROC is a content creation token with the purpose of entertainement through an animated series and NFTs. Utilities will be released later as stated on our roadmap, around revenue sharing of the profits of the explotation of the IP. Official Website: https://broconsol.com/ Buy BROC Now!

Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.64K $ 8.64K $ 8.64K All-Time High: $ 0.04634657 $ 0.04634657 $ 0.04634657 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC) price

Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BROC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BROC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BROC's tokenomics, explore BROC token's live price!

BROC Price Prediction Want to know where BROC might be heading? Our BROC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BROC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!