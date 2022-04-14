Broccoli (BROC) Tokenomics
Broccoli (BROC) Information
Broccoli Coin ($BROC) is a meme cryptocurrency token inspired by Broccoli, the dog of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Designed primarily as a meme-oriented token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), $BROC integrates advanced AI functionalities aimed at enhancing marketing, content creation, and community engagement.
The token was founded by Nikolay Zharichev, a serial entrepreneur based in Dubai, originally from the CIS region. Zharichev is recognized as a memecoin expert and an innovator in artificial intelligence, leveraging his extensive experience to create a distinctive and engaging crypto project.
The token launched within a well-established community known for successfully developing meme tokens, some achieving over $70M market caps and significant liquidity pools exceeding $3M. Broccoli Coin's ecosystem uniquely combines meme appeal with practical AI-driven tools accessible through its dedicated AI platform.
These include:
Chatbot: Multilingual AI chatbot (English, French, Spanish, German, Italian) offering conversation-based support, file uploads, advice, and idea generation. Marketing Mode: AI-driven marketing analysis, strategy formulation, and brand positioning assistance. AI Web Search: Generates detailed answers leveraging real-time web resources powered by artificial intelligence. Custom Visuals: Creates personalized images and graphics based on selected styles. Ad Wizard: Generates optimized ad creatives designed for improved audience engagement and conversions. Logo Lab: Quickly produces professional-quality logos from simple descriptions. Background Removal Tool: Easily removes image backgrounds with high accuracy. Image Analysis (Beta): Provides valuable insights extracted from visual data to assist in market research.
Broccoli Coin was inspired by Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, and his dog named Broccoli. The token aims to attract Binance’s attention and achieve listing on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. It seeks qualification for BNB Foundation's token grant program, increasing its potential visibility within the crypto ecosystem.
Broccoli (BROC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Broccoli (BROC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Broccoli (BROC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Broccoli (BROC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BROC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BROC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BROC's tokenomics, explore BROC token's live price!
BROC Price Prediction
Want to know where BROC might be heading? Our BROC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.