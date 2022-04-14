Broge (BROGE) Information

Originally Broge on Base was headed up by one developer. That developer divested or burned their tokens, and burned the initial LP. A few community members have put banded together to make Broge truly an open community token. A set of tenets has been created, the first of which is transparency, the second is that all members of the community have a voice in the ongoing development of the token. The third tenet is that all community-driven projects that can be will be open source. The final tenet is be chill, always. A first draft community white paper has been written and made available. There is a new web site. Community members have willingly airdropped their own tokens to raise awareness and adoption. There's new socials. Even a new mascot design.