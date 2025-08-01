Brokoli Price (BRKL)
Brokoli (BRKL) is currently trading at 0.00348303 USD with a market cap of $ 186.19K USD. BRKL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BRKL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRKL price information.
During today, the price change of Brokoli to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brokoli to USD was $ -0.0001788720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brokoli to USD was $ -0.0002473633.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brokoli to USD was $ -0.000298609084720033.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001788720
|-5.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002473633
|-7.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000298609084720033
|-7.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Brokoli: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+1.27%
+0.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Brokoli is an impact-to-earn NFT tree metaverse. Here, every DeFi function is climate positive at no extra cost for the user. Users can make, own, and trade the positive impact they make by using Brokoli's green DeFi products. Brokoli's core platform: a green aggregator for token swaps, lending and yield farming. It makes every DeFi transaction climate positive at no extra cost for the user. API: Any GameFi and DeFi platform can implement the Brokoli API to make their transactions climate positive, generating more revenue, brand awareness and users for Brokoli. NFT Digital Forests: Users can receive seeds by using Brokoli's green products or by completing quests. These seeds are turned into NFT trees after the DAO vote. Digital NFT forests will be tradable as Brokoli Impact Credits with other users that want to move up the leaderboard of impact, and with corporates that want CSR (corporate social responsibility) - it's a decentralized alternative to carbon credits. Governing the protocol is the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model that controls 100% of the climate offset funding, with the BRKL token at its core. This mechanism distributes the funds collected between Tree Planting, Renewable Energy and Electronic Waste Collection projects around the globe, with token holders having 100% control of the fund allocations.
Understanding the tokenomics of Brokoli (BRKL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRKL token's extensive tokenomics now!
