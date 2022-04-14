BROT (BROT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BROT (BROT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BROT (BROT) Information Blockrot ($BROT) is the first tokenized, interactive 3D AI agent livestreamer and gamer. The project merges AI and gaming technology with the decentralized culture of Web3, offering real-time community interaction, co-creation and engagement. Its primary purpose is to build groundbreaking technology within an engaging, community-driven ecosystem where participants can co-create Blockrot and shape future innovations. Official Website: https://blockrot.com Buy BROT Now!

Market Cap: $ 69.30K
Total Supply: $ 999.93M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.30K
All-Time High: $ 0.00667046
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

BROT (BROT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BROT (BROT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BROT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BROT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BROT's tokenomics, explore BROT token's live price!

