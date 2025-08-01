Bruh Price (BRUH)
Bruh (BRUH) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 55.29K USD. BRUH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BRUH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRUH price information.
During today, the price change of Bruh to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bruh to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bruh to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bruh to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+33.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+21.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bruh: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.14%
-10.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet $BRUH, a green monster who's tired of the hype, the pumps, and the inevitable dumps. Unlike other tokens, $BRUH doesn't care about the moon or lambos. In fact, $BRUH doesn't care about much at all. He's seen the meme tokens come and go, watched as their value bled to zero, and he's had enough. So, what does $BRUH do? He launches his own token, of course. Powered by the iconic Mike Wazowski $BRUH face, $BRUH is here to spread a different kind of energy—a laid-back, "whatever" attitude that's refreshingly honest in a space filled with overzealous optimism. This isn't about creating the next big thing; it's about embracing the $BRUH moments in life, those times when you just want to throw your hands up and say, "Bruh."
Understanding the tokenomics of Bruh (BRUH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRUH token's extensive tokenomics now!
