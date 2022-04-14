Brume (BRUME) Tokenomics
Brume Wallet is an Ethereum wallet (for now), whose killer feature is a built-in implementation of the Tor protocol (the dark net), that makes all your network requests go through the Tor network, such that the people at the end of the pipe can't use your IP address to track you or censor you.
By using traditional wallets, your IP address is sent to multiple third-party services, who often have access to your multiple wallet addresses too, so they can use this information to track you and your wallets, and/or censor your transactions. Brume Wallet prevents that, and does even more in terms of privacy and security.
Understanding the tokenomics of Brume (BRUME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRUME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRUME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.