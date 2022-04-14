BrutalSol (BRUTE) Tokenomics
BrutalSol is a Monopoly inspired on-chain GameFi board game. It works with player minting cities, collecting and paying rent, passing checkpoints of Jail, Tax authority & bunkers - all with the roll of a dice to travel the board. The players can permanently burn their minted units to reclaim its base cost (-5% transaction fee) — eliminating “rug” risk and preserving capital.
$Brute is BrutalSol's utility token for which we are continuing to enhance usage of.
Game Currency: SOL is currently used to mint cities, pay board transaction fees. $Brute will be used to purchase the upcoming NFT booster cards.
Profit Share: 100 % of the game’s 5 % processing fee is streamed back to $BRUTE holders in SOL via a treasury contract.
Staking and Boosts: Stake $BRUTE to earn additional SOL rewards and unlock rent-multiplier perks such as lower radiation and tax rebates.
MarketPlace Fuel (Roadmap-June2025): All trades in the upcoming in-game NFT Card Marketplace will settle in $BRUTE, creating constant transactional demand
The social aspect of the game allows players to form communities - which can get together to use their tax points & decrease their city radiations / sabotage other cities. Decreasing your city radiation increases the rent multiplier.
10% of the supply has been locked. Our entire traction has been organic where we have over 400 organic players & over 250 mints within 5 days launch.
Understanding the tokenomics of BrutalSol (BRUTE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRUTE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRUTE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
