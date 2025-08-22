What is Bscbook (BOOK)

BscBook is a decentralized social platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), designed to provide a true Web3 experience. Developed hackathon-winning dev, it enables users to interact securely without relying on centralized servers. BscBook leverages IPFS for decentralized data storage and data integrity. Users can log in seamlessly with their crypto wallets, eliminating the need for traditional accounts and preventing the storage of sensitive user data. With features like token management, tipping, staking, and liquidity tools, BscBook enhances DeFi and social engagement while fostering partnerships within the BNB ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bscbook (BOOK) How much is Bscbook (BOOK) worth today? The live BOOK price in USD is 0.00001545 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BOOK to USD price? $ 0.00001545 . Check out The current price of BOOK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Bscbook? The market cap for BOOK is $ 15.45K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BOOK? The circulating supply of BOOK is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BOOK? BOOK achieved an ATH price of 0.0001501 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BOOK? BOOK saw an ATL price of 0.00000502 USD . What is the trading volume of BOOK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BOOK is -- USD . Will BOOK go higher this year? BOOK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BOOK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

