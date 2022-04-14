BTAF token (BTAF) Tokenomics
BTAF token (BTAF) Information
BTAF token is the native utility token for BitcoinTAF.com. The goal is to create global DeFi ecosystems that allow the purchase of digital products securely, easily, and quickly with minimal fees.
BitcoinTAF will supply a safe and secure platform for token holders to use tokens to access products; creating savings by utilizing faster transactions from many global payment systems and reducing costs on transactions fees by using the BTAF tokens instead of fiat or other credit payment systems.
It endeavours to provide more opportunities for cryptocurrency holders, traders, and users to be able to access products without the uncertainty of financial fiat delay and denial issues. Its decentralized approach ensures quicker, cheaper transactions, greater efficiency, and increased transparency.
Based on the Binance Smart Chain, BTAF is also positioned for the future with endless possibilities in the DeFi, Metaverse, and NFT age to connect with projects that desire alternative funding options and want to use the utility BTAF token on their platforms.
Since 2016 Bitcoin Trend & Forecast (“BitcoinTAF”) has been one of the most trusted sources for thousands of traders who look to the company to provide training, technical trend data, and fundamental research reports at every skill level. BTAF token is the brainchild of one of its founders, Marius Landman, who wanted to supply the world with an easier, more robust and secure way to pay for digital goods and services.
BTAF token (BTAF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BTAF token (BTAF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BTAF token (BTAF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BTAF token (BTAF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BTAF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BTAF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
