BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index Price (BTC2X-FLI)
BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index (BTC2X-FLI) is currently trading at 58.01 USD with a market cap of $ 4.64M USD. BTC2X-FLI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index to USD was $ -1.42453478032749.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index to USD was $ +9.0582847040.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index to USD was $ +12.3515182050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.42453478032749
|-2.39%
|30 Days
|$ +9.0582847040
|+15.62%
|60 Days
|$ +12.3515182050
|+21.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-2.39%
-1.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index (BTC2X-FLI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTC2X-FLI token's extensive tokenomics now!
