BTC Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Information Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (or BTCST token) aims to widen up the participation of Bitcoin mining to the open market. Each BTCST represents 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power and by staking it, holders of the token are entitled to receive daily distributions of Bitcoin mined. Official Website: https://www.1-b.tc/ Buy BTCST Now!

Market Cap: $ 192.98K
Total Supply: $ 15.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 7.29M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 397.21K
All-Time High: $ 91.94
All-Time Low: $ 0.01930527
Current Price: $ 0.02649049

BTC Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BTC Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BTCST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BTCST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BTCST's tokenomics, explore BTCST token's live price!

