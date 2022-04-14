Bubblefong (BBF) Information

"BBF Limited's [BabyShark BubbleFong Friends] is P2E (Play-to-Earn) game based on The Pinkfong Company's Baby Shark IP license. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a game that combines the popular classic bubble shooter game genre that everyone is familiar with and enjoys and the battle royale game style in which multiple users compete against each other in real-time. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends consists of 101 Battle Royale, Team Battles, Single Play mode, and many more. Characters, equipment, and items acquired in the game can be issued as NFTs which can be used to mine with 'GameFi.' This system allows for open NFT transactions between players. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends plans to issue and operate on two types of virtual currencies: 'BBF,' a governance coin, and 'FRD,' a utility coin."