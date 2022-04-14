Bubblefong (BBF) Tokenomics

Bubblefong (BBF) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bubblefong (BBF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Bubblefong (BBF) Information

"BBF Limited's [BabyShark BubbleFong Friends] is P2E (Play-to-Earn) game based on The Pinkfong Company's Baby Shark IP license. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a game that combines the popular classic bubble shooter game genre that everyone is familiar with and enjoys and the battle royale game style in which multiple users compete against each other in real-time. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends consists of 101 Battle Royale, Team Battles, Single Play mode, and many more. Characters, equipment, and items acquired in the game can be issued as NFTs which can be used to mine with 'GameFi.' This system allows for open NFT transactions between players. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends plans to issue and operate on two types of virtual currencies: 'BBF,' a governance coin, and 'FRD,' a utility coin."

Official Website:
https://bubblefong.io/

Bubblefong (BBF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bubblefong (BBF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 700.00M
$ 700.00M$ 700.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 245.78K
$ 245.78K$ 245.78K
All-Time High:
$ 33.99
$ 33.99$ 33.99
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00035111
$ 0.00035111$ 0.00035111

Bubblefong (BBF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bubblefong (BBF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BBF tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BBF tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BBF's tokenomics, explore BBF token's live price!

BBF Price Prediction

Want to know where BBF might be heading? Our BBF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.