Welcome to the Bucci movement:
A fun meme on a mission to become the Base Ambassador. Our goal is to onboard the next million users to Base, provide financial support to the Base foundation and support shelters and rehab facilities to save lives and clean the streets.
THE LEGACY OF BUCCI
BUCCI is a story of legacy and evolution, where the learning and success of the previous generation pave the way for the new generation. BUCCI not only honors its predecessor but also aims to push beyond the established limits with a clear vision of the future.
Amid the rise of "memecoins" and the popularity of Base in 2024, Bucci (BUCCI) was created to promote, educate, and support the Base ecosystem. Recognizing the potential of online communities, the benefits of Base, and the role meme coins play in attracting new users, Bucci also positions itself as a charity movement dedicated to assisting shelters, rehab facilities, cleaning the streets, and saving lives.
Bucci is an emerging digital asset that fosters a community focused on onboarding Base users, educating market participants, building personal connections, and supporting each other in navigating life. As the fastest, most efficient, and most eco-friendly meme coin in the crypto space, we aspire to be more than just a meme coin; we aim to be the ambassador of Base.
BUCCI (BRRR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BUCCI (BRRR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BUCCI (BRRR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BUCCI (BRRR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRRR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRRR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.