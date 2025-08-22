More About BUCK

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin Price (BUCK)

1 BUCK to USD Live Price:

$0.99948
+0.10%1D
Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-22 10:02:19 (UTC+8)

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.997715
24H Low
$ 1.001
24H High

$ 0.997715
$ 1.001
$ 1.15
$ 0.000978
+0.05%

+0.10%

+0.06%

+0.06%

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) real-time price is $0.99948. Over the past 24 hours, BUCK traded between a low of $ 0.997715 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. BUCK's all-time high price is $ 1.15, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000978.

In terms of short-term performance, BUCK has changed by +0.05% over the past hour, +0.10% over 24 hours, and +0.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Market Information

$ 72.25M
--
$ 72.25M
72.29M
72,285,056.03001903
The current Market Cap of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin is $ 72.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUCK is 72.29M, with a total supply of 72285056.03001903. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.25M.

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.00103878.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0001290328.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0005425177.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0000917663433252.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00103878+0.10%
30 Days$ -0.0001290328-0.01%
60 Days$ -0.0005425177-0.05%
90 Days$ -0.0000917663433252-0.00%

What is Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK)

Bucket Protocol is a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) protocol in the Sui network, supporting multiple assets as collateral, including $SUI, $BTC, $ETH and LST, and $BUCK is an over-collateralized stablecoin that is minted when users stake collateral on Bucket Protocol.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Resource

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin.

Check the Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin price prediction now!

BUCK to Local Currencies

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUCK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK)

How much is Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) worth today?
The live BUCK price in USD is 0.99948 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BUCK to USD price?
The current price of BUCK to USD is $ 0.99948. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin?
The market cap for BUCK is $ 72.25M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BUCK?
The circulating supply of BUCK is 72.29M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BUCK?
BUCK achieved an ATH price of 1.15 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BUCK?
BUCK saw an ATL price of 0.000978 USD.
What is the trading volume of BUCK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BUCK is -- USD.
Will BUCK go higher this year?
BUCK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BUCK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-20 18:39:00Expert Insights
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
08-20 09:25:00Industry Updates
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
08-20 02:24:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
08-19 15:30:00Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
08-19 03:40:00Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours

Disclaimer

