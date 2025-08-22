Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.997715 24H High $ 1.001 All Time High $ 1.15 Lowest Price $ 0.000978 Price Change (1H) +0.05% Price Change (1D) +0.10% Price Change (7D) +0.06%

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) real-time price is $0.99948. Over the past 24 hours, BUCK traded between a low of $ 0.997715 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. BUCK's all-time high price is $ 1.15, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000978.

In terms of short-term performance, BUCK has changed by +0.05% over the past hour, +0.10% over 24 hours, and +0.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.25M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.25M Circulation Supply 72.29M Total Supply 72,285,056.03001903

The current Market Cap of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin is $ 72.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUCK is 72.29M, with a total supply of 72285056.03001903. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.25M.