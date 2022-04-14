Bucket Token (BUT) Information

Bucket Protocol is a next-generation Liquidity Layer on the Sui Network. It empowers users to mint the $BUCK stablecoin by locking various assets as collateral, while unlocking opportunities for yield generation and leveraged liquidity across the ecosystem.

Within just one month of launch, Bucket has become a top 10 DeFi application on the Sui blockchain. Today, we manage over $110M in Total Value Locked (TVL), serving as a foundation to support Sui ecosystem sustainability. Our mission is to expand $BUCK’s use cases, strengthen the ecosystem, and boost Sui’s liquidity.