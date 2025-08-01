More About BUENO

BUENO Price Info

BUENO Official Website

BUENO Tokenomics

BUENO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bueno Logo

Bueno Price (BUENO)

Unlisted

Bueno (BUENO) Live Price Chart

--
----
-7.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Bueno (BUENO) Today

Bueno (BUENO) is currently trading at 0.00003123 USD with a market cap of $ 27.19K USD. BUENO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bueno Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-7.25%
Bueno 24-hour price change
870.92M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BUENO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUENO price information.

Bueno (BUENO) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Bueno to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bueno to USD was $ -0.0000026763.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bueno to USD was $ -0.0000077916.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bueno to USD was $ -0.00001894599732672397.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-7.25%
30 Days$ -0.0000026763-8.56%
60 Days$ -0.0000077916-24.94%
90 Days$ -0.00001894599732672397-37.75%

Bueno (BUENO) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Bueno: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000309
$ 0.0000309$ 0.0000309

$ 0.00003367
$ 0.00003367$ 0.00003367

$ 0.01093737
$ 0.01093737$ 0.01093737

+0.04%

-7.25%

-10.50%

Bueno (BUENO) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 27.19K
$ 27.19K$ 27.19K

--
----

870.92M
870.92M 870.92M

What is Bueno (BUENO)

Miazaki's pet mainecoon. Bueno is the name of Kendu Miazaki's cat. Kendu Miazaki is the founder of one of the largest meme coins on ETH of 2024 - $KENDU. Miazaki will be supporting Bueno. It is unique in the fact that no eth project founder has a cat token on solana which is named after his real cat. Bueno is a icon token of Kendu Miazaki's pet cat. The project is a cat meme coin on solana which is inspired by Kendu and Kendu Miazaki himself.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bueno (BUENO) Resource

Official Website

Bueno (BUENO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bueno (BUENO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUENO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bueno (BUENO)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BUENO to Local Currencies

1 BUENO to VND
0.82181745
1 BUENO to AUD
A$0.0000484065
1 BUENO to GBP
0.0000234225
1 BUENO to EUR
0.0000271701
1 BUENO to USD
$0.00003123
1 BUENO to MYR
RM0.0001333521
1 BUENO to TRY
0.0012698118
1 BUENO to JPY
¥0.0046845
1 BUENO to ARS
ARS$0.0428394402
1 BUENO to RUB
0.0025105797
1 BUENO to INR
0.0027320004
1 BUENO to IDR
Rp0.5119671312
1 BUENO to KRW
0.0438622227
1 BUENO to PHP
0.0018153999
1 BUENO to EGP
￡E.0.0015184026
1 BUENO to BRL
R$0.0001755126
1 BUENO to CAD
C$0.0000430974
1 BUENO to BDT
0.003816306
1 BUENO to NGN
0.0478253097
1 BUENO to UAH
0.0013047894
1 BUENO to VES
Bs0.00384129
1 BUENO to CLP
$0.03038679
1 BUENO to PKR
Rs0.0088593264
1 BUENO to KZT
0.0169450857
1 BUENO to THB
฿0.0010255932
1 BUENO to TWD
NT$0.0009344016
1 BUENO to AED
د.إ0.0001146141
1 BUENO to CHF
Fr0.0000252963
1 BUENO to HKD
HK$0.0002448432
1 BUENO to MAD
.د.م0.0002857545
1 BUENO to MXN
$0.0005918085
1 BUENO to PLN
0.0001168002
1 BUENO to RON
лв0.0001389735
1 BUENO to SEK
kr0.0003063663
1 BUENO to BGN
лв0.0000534033
1 BUENO to HUF
Ft0.0109576701
1 BUENO to CZK
0.0006733188
1 BUENO to KWD
د.ك0.00000955638
1 BUENO to ILS
0.0001068066