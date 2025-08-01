What is Bug (BUG)

$BUG is a community-driven token, featuring the unique Bug character created by popular artist Matt Furie, featured on the Hedz collection as well as Night Riders! With no dev token allocation and all contributions coming directly from within the strong Bug Community, it's all about the power of the people. With fantastic memes and an incredibly strong community, $BUG is primed to shine within the Matt Furie space and beyond. The publicly available Bug Treasury is used for exchange listings, marketing, and strategic partnerships. The community treasury can be viewed at bugbank.eth.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bug (BUG) Resource Official Website

Bug (BUG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bug (BUG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUG token's extensive tokenomics now!