Bug (BUG) Information

$BUG is a community-driven token, featuring the unique Bug character created by popular artist Matt Furie, featured on the Hedz collection as well as Night Riders! With no dev token allocation and all contributions coming directly from within the strong Bug Community, it's all about the power of the people.

With fantastic memes and an incredibly strong community, $BUG is primed to shine within the Matt Furie space and beyond.

The publicly available Bug Treasury is used for exchange listings, marketing, and strategic partnerships. The community treasury can be viewed at bugbank.eth.