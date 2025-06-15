BUGO Price (BUGO)
The live price of BUGO (BUGO) today is 0.00136223 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.36M USD. BUGO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BUGO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BUGO price change within the day is +4.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of BUGO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BUGO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BUGO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BUGO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BUGO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
+4.18%
+133.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BUGO is a community-driven meme token launched on the Flare Network with a fixed supply and burned liquidity. The project was revived through a community-led CTO after the original developer stepped away. BUGO aims to foster meme culture on Flare while experimenting with utility around token tracking, analytics bots, and gamified engagement tools. There are no taxes, no mint functions, and no central control.
Understanding the tokenomics of BUGO (BUGO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUGO token's extensive tokenomics now!
