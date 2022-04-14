buidl (BUIDL) Tokenomics

buidl (BUIDL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into buidl (BUIDL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

buidl (BUIDL) Information

dev.fun is a platform that lets anyone turn an idea into a live app instantly, tied to any pump.fun token. dev.fun makes app creation with AI as easy posting on X, with no coding required.

buidlDAO ($buidl) is the operating DAO for dev.fun & the main way to get liquid exposure to its ecosystem. buidl fuels dev.fun’s growth and value creation through three core mechanisms:

  1. buidlAccelerator:

    Projects contributing either 3% of their token supply or $3K to gain direct access to hands-on support from both the buidlDAO and dev.fun teams. This support includes assistance with distribution, visibility, development resources, and go-to-market strategies.

  2. dapp supercycle

    buidlDAO partners with memecoin/NFT communities/protocols and chains to drive hackathons, content, and viral app launches. Incentives drive the buidl community to grow partner ecosystems, while also bringing external attention to dev.fun.

  3. buidlDAO value accrual

    The DAO earns from accelerator fees, template marketplace, and revenue-generating core apps & primitives, creating a tokenomics flywheel accruing value to the DAO’s native token, $buidl.

By growing the ecosystem, buidl aligns with the long term growth of the platform and empowers creators to shape the app economy.

Official Website:
https://buidl.eco/

buidl (BUIDL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for buidl (BUIDL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M$ 1.11M
Total Supply:
$ 999.89M
$ 999.89M$ 999.89M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.89M
$ 999.89M$ 999.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M$ 1.11M
All-Time High:
$ 0.01813282
$ 0.01813282$ 0.01813282
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00100805
$ 0.00100805$ 0.00100805
Current Price:
$ 0.00111717
$ 0.00111717$ 0.00111717

buidl (BUIDL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of buidl (BUIDL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BUIDL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BUIDL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BUIDL's tokenomics, explore BUIDL token's live price!

BUIDL Price Prediction

Want to know where BUIDL might be heading? Our BUIDL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.