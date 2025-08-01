What is bullish (BULLISH)

Bullish Coin ($BULLISH) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency designed to capture the enthusiasm and optimism of the crypto community. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and 100% of the liquidity pool burned, $BULLISH ensures security and stability for its holders. The coin operates with zero transaction taxes, making it an attractive and cost-effective option for traders. Bullish Coin places a strong emphasis on community engagement, encouraging members to participate in meme creation and interactive events. The project aims to build a vibrant and supportive community, fostering a fun and inclusive atmosphere for all participants. By embracing the bullish spirit, $BULLISH seeks to create a unique and dynamic presence in the crypto world, driven by the collective energy and creativity of its community.

