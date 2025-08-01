What is BULLSHARK (BSHARK)

$BSHARK is an innovative token on the Sui blockchain, inspired by the iconic Suifren Bullshark NFT. It combines AI agents, trading bots, and dynamic PFP NFTs to offer a unique experience in the crypto ecosystem. The token has a total supply of 1 billion, with a renounced contract and burned liquidity, ensuring transparency and security for investors. The project also features the Sui Sniper Bot, a tool designed for efficient trading on the Sui network. Additionally, the Bullchads NFTs provide holders with exclusive benefits, such as access to partner tools and VIP networking opportunities within the Sui ecosystem. ​ For more information, visit the official website: https://bullshark.fun/

BULLSHARK (BSHARK) Resource Official Website

BULLSHARK (BSHARK) Tokenomics

