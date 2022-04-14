bunbun (BUNBUN) Tokenomics
bunbun wuvs u
bunbun is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.
bunbun is a sweet and curious bunny who loves making friends, spreading kindness, and finding joy in all the little moments that make life special.
Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.
Understanding the tokenomics of bunbun (BUNBUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUNBUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUNBUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BUNBUN Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.