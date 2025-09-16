BunCoin (BUNCOIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00167057 24H High $ 0.00364299 All Time High $ 0.00364299 Lowest Price $ 0.00167057 Price Change (1H) -14.84% Price Change (1D) -53.22% Price Change (7D) --

BunCoin (BUNCOIN) real-time price is $0.00170413. Over the past 24 hours, BUNCOIN traded between a low of $ 0.00167057 and a high of $ 0.00364299, showing active market volatility. BUNCOIN's all-time high price is $ 0.00364299, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00167057.

In terms of short-term performance, BUNCOIN has changed by -14.84% over the past hour, -53.22% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BunCoin (BUNCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.71M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.71M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BunCoin is $ 1.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUNCOIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.71M.