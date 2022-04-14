Bunicorn (BUNI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bunicorn (BUNI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bunicorn (BUNI) Information Bunicorn is an intense DEFI Game platform that elevates DEFI and blockchain gaming experience to the next level. Within Bunicorn Ecosystem Bunicorn RPG game is designed for the “Play to earn” purpose while teleporting users to a magical “Bunicorn” world with exquisite NFT collectibles.

Bunicorn exchange is a highly performed AMM DEX that offers investors yield-earning opportunities through liquidity pools and liquidity farm mining with unique time-locked rewards wrapped into tradable NFTs. Official Website: https://buni.finance/ Buy BUNI Now!

Bunicorn (BUNI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bunicorn (BUNI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 106.34M $ 106.34M $ 106.34M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 296.22K $ 296.22K $ 296.22K All-Time High: $ 0.611946 $ 0.611946 $ 0.611946 All-Time Low: $ 0.00132739 $ 0.00132739 $ 0.00132739 Current Price: $ 0.00278569 $ 0.00278569 $ 0.00278569 Learn more about Bunicorn (BUNI) price

Bunicorn (BUNI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bunicorn (BUNI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUNI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUNI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUNI's tokenomics, explore BUNI token's live price!

