The world’s biggest private bunker is real, existing and owned by us.
Bunker Coordinates: 51.857622222222, 11.025811111111
BunkerCoin is a project that creates safe havens in times of uncertainty and crisis. The focus is on the renovation and modernisation of the world's largest private bunker facility (codename Malachit / Komplexlager 12) close to Berlin (750’000 sqft of bunker space and 10’700’000 sqft of land above), which is designed to offer maximum protection. In addition, we will be developing an app that provides early warnings in the event of a crisis and efficiently coordinates evacuations, as well as enabling backup communication between the community. In the future, we also plan to offer customised panic rooms as well as private security services to provide the best possible support for the evacuation and safety of our community members. In the long term, we are planning further projects, such as in The Gambia, the friendliest and most peaceful country in Africa.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUNKER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUNKER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
