What is Bunnie ($BUN)

Bunnie is a meme token on the Solana Blockchain, specifically focussed on outlining the adventures of Bunnie who is a character and one of many that live in the BunVerse. this project will establish the BunVerse and will introduce new characters and new tokens which can be listed in the future. Of particular importance is the introduction of original art which is differentiated from other memes which use AI generation

Bunnie ($BUN) Resource Official Website

Bunnie ($BUN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bunnie ($BUN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $BUN token's extensive tokenomics now!