Burger Money on Base is a memecoin that is focused on bringing positive impact and real value to the world, off-chain. We are the first charity coin launched on Flaunch, one of the newer launchpads on Base. Burger Money earns “dev rev” from our launchpad Flaunch, 50% of this revenue generated goes towards charities that focus on feeding the hungry. The remaining 50% goes towards buying back and burning $Burgers, making it the most delicious deflationary token on Base.

What is the market cap of Burger Money? The market cap for BURGERS is $ 39.91K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BURGERS? The circulating supply of BURGERS is 94.49B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BURGERS? BURGERS achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BURGERS? BURGERS saw an ATL price of 0 USD .

