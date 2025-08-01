BURN Price (BURN)
BURN (BURN) is currently trading at 0.00000495 USD with a market cap of $ 931.34K USD. BURN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BURN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BURN price information.
During today, the price change of BURN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BURN to USD was $ +0.0000023284.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BURN to USD was $ +0.0000021083.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BURN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000023284
|+47.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000021083
|+42.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BURN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+9.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy. Let it Burn! The concept is simple... Start with a large supply to give the community a chance to participate and secure their positions. Then let the insanely deflationary Tokenomics do its part in making the token supply more and more scarce. Holders get rewarded for simply doing just that! Holding! BurnDAO Token holders will be able to vote their owned tokens in a DAO that will allow the holders to determine the buy back and burns that will be represented in every project. In addition, DAO users holding a minimum number of tokens will have the ability to vote and submit proposals on the tokens that will be subject to vote each month. Each burn token represents a vote in the DAO. How it works Ingrained in the Tokenomics of the Burn Token is a tax that is directly attributed to 3 different buyback and burn wallets. These wallets accumulate funds through the taxes on transactions (buys/sells) and are used to buyback tokens on the open market. The purchased tokens are directly sent to the designated burn wallet or in the case of the $BURN token - completely removed from the blockchain. These burns can take place at any time, both in a manual and an automated fashion, and the intention is to deploy the accumulated funds at strategic times. BURNCARD NFT The BurnCard NFT is an exclusive non-fungible token in which the primary utility is to be burned at the discretion of the NFT owner. Once burned, the NFT is incinerated and removed from the blockchain, revealing a set number of BURN tokens that are automatically deposited into the same wallet that held your NFT. There are a total of 69 BurnCards that will be made available to the public. A single BurnCard NFT will be listed for 5 ETH, each containing a total of 10% of the .15% max wallet size.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of BURN (BURN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BURN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BURN to VND
₫0.13025925
|1 BURN to AUD
A$0.0000076725
|1 BURN to GBP
￡0.0000037125
|1 BURN to EUR
€0.0000043065
|1 BURN to USD
$0.00000495
|1 BURN to MYR
RM0.0000211365
|1 BURN to TRY
₺0.000201267
|1 BURN to JPY
¥0.0007425
|1 BURN to ARS
ARS$0.006790113
|1 BURN to RUB
₽0.0004013955
|1 BURN to INR
₹0.0004323825
|1 BURN to IDR
Rp0.081147528
|1 BURN to KRW
₩0.006932772
|1 BURN to PHP
₱0.00028809
|1 BURN to EGP
￡E.0.0002404215
|1 BURN to BRL
R$0.0000276705
|1 BURN to CAD
C$0.000006831
|1 BURN to BDT
৳0.000604791
|1 BURN to NGN
₦0.0075803805
|1 BURN to UAH
₴0.0002063655
|1 BURN to VES
Bs0.00060885
|1 BURN to CLP
$0.00481635
|1 BURN to PKR
Rs0.001403424
|1 BURN to KZT
₸0.0026916615
|1 BURN to THB
฿0.0001623105
|1 BURN to TWD
NT$0.0001481535
|1 BURN to AED
د.إ0.0000181665
|1 BURN to CHF
Fr0.0000040095
|1 BURN to HKD
HK$0.000038808
|1 BURN to MAD
.د.م0.000045144
|1 BURN to MXN
$0.000093357
|1 BURN to PLN
zł0.0000184635
|1 BURN to RON
лв0.000021978
|1 BURN to SEK
kr0.000048411
|1 BURN to BGN
лв0.0000084645
|1 BURN to HUF
Ft0.0017307675
|1 BURN to CZK
Kč0.000106326
|1 BURN to KWD
د.ك0.0000015147
|1 BURN to ILS
₪0.0000167805