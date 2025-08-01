What is BurnX (BRNX)

First "Buy and Burn" token on the Sonic Blockchain. 100% locked liquidity, 6% buy tax, used for buying and burning the SwapX token, putting constant buy pressure on SwapX. 4/6 goes to buy and burn SwapX, 1.75/6 goes to the treasury (treasury farms yield on SwapX with os/swpx and uses yield to bribe the guaged pool on SwapX), 0.25/6 goes to whoever calls the "buy and burn" function as a reward. There was no presale, no team tokens, no insiders, nothing.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BurnX (BRNX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BurnX (BRNX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BurnX (BRNX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRNX token's extensive tokenomics now!