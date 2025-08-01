What is Burt (BURT)

Burt is a 100% fair launched KRC20 meme coin on the Kaspa blockchain. No pre minting, no team token allocation. Burt was just an average Martian chilling on his moon crater, sipping cosmic cocktails and binge-watching Earth's satellite TV. But one fateful night, while scrolling through Earth's memes, Burt stumbled upon something revolutionary: crypto. The idea of decentralized moon bucks got Burt so excited, he packed his space fanny pack, hopped on his trusty space scooter, and charted a course straight for Earth to cash in on the $KAS craze.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Burt (BURT) Resource Official Website

Burt (BURT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Burt (BURT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BURT token's extensive tokenomics now!