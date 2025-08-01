BUSD Price (BUSD)
BUSD (BUSD) is currently trading at 0.998715 USD with a market cap of $ 54.96M USD. BUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of BUSD to USD was $ +0.00643518.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BUSD to USD was $ -0.0016185175.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BUSD to USD was $ +0.0089327067.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BUSD to USD was $ +0.0002377415202564.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00643518
|+0.65%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016185175
|-0.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0089327067
|+0.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0002377415202564
|+0.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of BUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
+0.65%
+1.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.
