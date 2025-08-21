What is Bush Ripper ($RIPPER)

Bush ripper is a Matt Furie character shared on his Instagram with the name “Bush Ripper” in 2023 then placed into the Cortex Vortex comic in 2025. The purpose is to grow a community with the goal of highlighting environmental issues and giving back to support them. Linking to the “bush” in his name. To be able to thrive his character must project the greenery. We will be contacting green projects as we get bigger as it allows us to get in contact with these businesses and charities. In the future the utility will be $RIPPER tokens in wallets setup for these charities, all visible and transparent

Bush Ripper ($RIPPER) Resource Official Website

$RIPPER to Local Currencies

Bush Ripper ($RIPPER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bush Ripper ($RIPPER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $RIPPER token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bush Ripper ($RIPPER) How much is Bush Ripper ($RIPPER) worth today? The live $RIPPER price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current $RIPPER to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of $RIPPER to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Bush Ripper? The market cap for $RIPPER is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of $RIPPER? The circulating supply of $RIPPER is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of $RIPPER? $RIPPER achieved an ATH price of 0.00000101 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of $RIPPER? $RIPPER saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of $RIPPER? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for $RIPPER is -- USD . Will $RIPPER go higher this year? $RIPPER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out $RIPPER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Bush Ripper ($RIPPER) Important Industry Updates