Bush Ripper ($RIPPER) Information

Bush ripper is a Matt Furie character shared on his Instagram with the name “Bush Ripper” in 2023 then placed into the Cortex Vortex comic in 2025.

The purpose is to grow a community with the goal of highlighting environmental issues and giving back to support them. Linking to the “bush” in his name. To be able to thrive his character must project the greenery.

We will be contacting green projects as we get bigger as it allows us to get in contact with these businesses and charities.

In the future the utility will be $RIPPER tokens in wallets setup for these charities, all visible and transparent